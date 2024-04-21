Kelly Osbourne denies taking Ozempic after 85-pound weight loss

Kelly Osbourne denied taking Ozempic after losing 85 pounds since the birth of her first child.

In a new interview with Extra, the 39-year-old television personality shot down rumors she used the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss, after she and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their son Sidney in November 2022.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic," Osbourne said.

Osbourne's mother, Sharon Osbourne, has been open about using Ozempic, which she said helped her lose 42 pounds. In a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, the former host of "The Talk" later revealed she weighed under 100 pounds and couldn't put any weight back on, though she stopped using Ozempic in April 2023.

In January, Sharon explained she didn't regret taking Ozempic despite losing more weight than she had intended.

"I don’t regret it," she said during an appearance on the British talk show "Loose Women."

"Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really."

Kelly told Extra she had embarked on her weight Loss journey due to health concerns.

"I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," Kelly said. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

During her interview with Extra, Kelly discussed undergoing a procedure that combines the EmFace and EmSculpt Neo methods to contour her face and tighten and tone her body.

"I really wanted to tighten the skin around my neck and under my chin," Osbourne said.

"I had the baby, and my stomach got so many stretch marks, and the skin, it looks like it lost its elasticity."

Both EmFace and EmSculpt Neo are non-surgical procedures performed at a doctor's office and require no recovery time.

"This is a device that actually is like doing 20,000 situps or leg squats, so it’s literally contracting the muscles," Osbourne's doctor, Glynis Ablon, said of EmSculpt Neo. "It’s like doing yoga for the face."

Though Kelly refuted claims she had taken Ozempic, the reality star previously praised the drug and defended those who faced criticism for using it.

"I think it's amazing," Osbourne told E! News in January. "There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?

"People hate on it because they want to do it," she added. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Earlier this month, Kelly explained she was initially against the use of Ozempic but had a change of heart after meeting someone who found success with the drug.

"I made some comments about Ozempic recently where it was like 50% of the people hated it, 50% of the people liked it," she said on "The Osbournes" podcast. "But the truth is, my opinion used to be the same as the people who didn’t like my opinion on Ozempic until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and it changed their life.

"They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away and from that reprieve allowed them to dig deeper through therapy and really figure out who they were and how life-changing it was for them," "The Osbournes" alum added.

"It completely changed my opinion on it. So, I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s great.’ If there’s a medication out there that can help people lose weight then what’s so bad about it?"





