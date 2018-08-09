Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety in Personal Post

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the "hardest years" of her life.

The 33-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate one year of sobriety and share how she overcame a "dark" time in her life.

"This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [to] share that with you guys," Osbourne began. "To cut a long story short, things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me."

Explaining that she spent the last year working on herself, she took time out of the spotlight to "give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f**k I really am without a camera in my face." Osbourne also thanked her brother, Jack, and parents, Sharon and Ozzy, expressing that she is "finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is."

"I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment," Osbourne continued. "He has held my hand throughout this whole process. Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this without there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!!"

Just last month, Osbourne admitted she knew "what it's like" to relapse, following the news that Demi Lovato was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

"I can only share about what I've been through and what I know from myself, and that is relapse is one the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around," she shared during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women. "As an addict, when I wanted to relapse, when I wanted to use, I could have sober companions, I could have my parents there, I could have my best friends there… and if I wanted to get it, I would get it. It has nothing to do with the people around you."

Meanwhile, this week, Lovato checked out of the hospital and entered into rehab. The singer also canceled the remainder of her tour to focus on her well-being.

