Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Fat Shaming' Email: This 'Has Been the Hardest Year of My Life'

Kelly Osbourne is happy and healthy — and "that's all that should matter," she told her body shamers on Tuesday.

The TV personality, 37, decided to speak out and share that this has been "the hardest year of my life" after she received an email allegedly from the National Enquirer, which claimed that she had gained a "tremendous" amount of weight.

Osbourne posted a screenshot of the email on her Instagram Story, adding, "This is what I deal with on a daily basis."

She also told fans to "feel free" to email the tabloid's editor-in-chief and "tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

In another post, Osbourne said that she's struggled this year.

"This past year has been the hardest year of my life," she wrote. "I was compliantly[sic] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again."

"I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter," she added.

Osbourne's statement comes after she shared in April that she had "relapsed" after nearly four years of sobriety.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said in a video. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

And on her 37th birthday on Oct. 27, Osbourne celebrated the big day and that she's now five months sober in an Instagram post.

"I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she said.

Osbourne shared last year that she had lost 85 lbs. after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," Osbourne told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their "Hollywood Raw" podcast, in response to rumors about plastic surgery. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

The former Fashion Police host emphasized that the surgery is not an instant change, and requires years of hard work to see results.

"The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction," she said. "So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

"This has been two years of me working on this," she continued. "Figuring out if I wanted to be in this [Hollywood] industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn't do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I'm here and everybody is noticing"