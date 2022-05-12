Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy: 'I'm over the moon'

Kelly Osboune is pregnant.

The Osbournes alum, 37, made the announcement Thursday that she will be a first-time mom. She's been in a relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a first-time "Mumma." (Screenshot: Kelly Osbourne via Instagram)

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why...," Kelly wrote along with photos of her with her sonogram pix. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

The TV host added, "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Wilson shared the sonogram as well with some heart and family emojis.

Kelly went public with her romance with the musician on Valentine's Day. She said they had been friends for 23 years before things turned romantic. She called him her "best friend" and "soulmate."

Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne is also expecting a new addition. He announced in March that fiancée Aree Gearhart is pregnant. Jack already has three children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

So that means, with these new additions, Ozzy and Sharon will soon be grandparents to five.