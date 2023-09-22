Kelly Clarkson's 9-year-old daughter River Rose sings on new song 'You Don't Make Me Cry': Listen

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose is stealing the show.

The 9-year-old lent her vocals to her mom's latest song, "You Don't Make Me Cry," from the deluxe edition of her album "Chemistry," released Friday.

Clarkson revealed in a post last week on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her daughter was 5 years old "when she was layin down tracks" on the song, which looks at a relationship unraveled.

The "Miss Independent" singer refocuses on her independence in the mid-tempo empowering pop track, with lyrics including: "I'd rather be alone than blue // Know it ain't easy but watch me // Walk the high road without you."

Thanks for all the love for my song “roses”! I can’t wait for y’all to hear the other songs on the deluxe, especially River Rose’s feature. She was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks for “you don’t make me cry” ❤️ https://t.co/mPRtegVoFN #chemistry pic.twitter.com/0kZtIWWH0P — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) September 19, 2023

"You don't make me cry // And I cry at everything // You don't make me feel // And I feel more than most // now that says something, doesn't it?" Clarkson sings on the new track, with her daughter providing auto-tuned backup vocals. "Feeling free since I found out you don't have power // So you searching for some // Well, you can't have mine // you don't make me cry."

Beyond her backing vocals, River Rose also provides a conclusion to the track: "The end," she says sweetly.

River Rose previously worked alongside her mom in 2019, appearing in Clarkson's music video for "Broken & Beautiful."

Clarkson's album, originally released in June, dives into the emotions around her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years, with whom she shares children River Rose and Remington Alexander, 7.

"I was very, very angry," Clarkson told USA TODAY in June about making the album while going through her divorce. "I know a lot of people have gone through grief or a big tragedy like a divorce and I know it's a common thing, unfortunately. But there's nothing common when you're going through it. It's very foreign, it's horrible. A lot of time stupid, stupid (stuff) gets said and you just can't believe it. I was angry and really hurt."

Kelly Clarkson applauds her kids for expressing their emotions

Clarkson also recently opened up about her kids' abilities to share their feelings with her.

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson and her children River Rose, left, and Remington, right, pose atop Clarkson's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"I think it's just a really cool thing that my little girl or little boy will walk in the room and be like, 'Look, I'm feeling hurt right now, or this hurts my feelings,'" Clarkson said in a recent conversation with broadcasting and podcasting platform Audacy.

"Things they do, I never did as a kid, and they're just so advanced for where I was at their age," she said, "and I just think there's nothing more beautiful than someone learning at a very young age how to express themselves and to actually pay attention to how they're feeling."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose sings on 'You Don't Make Me Cry'