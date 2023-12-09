Kelly Clarkson vs. Jessi Christmas Carol Finish The Lyric | Original
In a new edition of Kelly Versus, Kelly takes on vocal director Jessi Collins in a festive game of Christmas Carol Finish The Lyric. How many did you get?
In a new edition of Kelly Versus, Kelly takes on vocal director Jessi Collins in a festive game of Christmas Carol Finish The Lyric. How many did you get?
Here's how to watch the Army vs. Navy game tonight.
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
USC's season really was that bad.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his top plays for DFS Week 14!