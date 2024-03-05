Kelly Clarkson Tries NYC's Build-Your-Own Charcuterie Cup
New York City is one of the best food cities in the world, which means it has a restaurant for just about anything you can think of — including charcuterie! Kelly meets Gilli, the founder of a new build-your-own charcuterie restaurant, Kured! Gilli dials-in and shares how the restaurant is akin to other build-your-own establishments like Chipotle, and shows Kelly how they build their signature charcuterie cup! Pilot Pen awards Gilli $1,000 for her awesome food innovation!