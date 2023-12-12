Kelly Clarkson Surprises Nonprofit Employing Women In Recovery With $100,000 Grant
"Addiction is a story of pain, not a story of substance." Unshattered is a New York-based nonprofit providing employment for women in recovery by making and selling upcycled bags, totes and accessories. CEO and founder Kelly shares how the nonprofit has helped women in recovery end the addiction relapse cycle by providing full-time employment and personal-professional development. Watch till the end for a $100,000 surprise for Unshattered from Southwest Airlines.