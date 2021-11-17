Kelly Clarkson shocked by live 'Voice' results: 'This blows my mind'

During The Voice's live top 13 results show Tuesday night, 10 contestants were revealed as safe by America's votes. Things were looking great for Kelly Clarkson when three of her four artists were immediately saved. However, when it came down to the bottom three contestants, one of whom was Team Kelly's fiery soul stylist Gymani, Kelly was totally shocked.

It all came down to the Wildcard Instant Save round, where Gymani competed for the final spot against Team Legend's diva Shadale and Team Ariana's pop-rock singer Ryleigh Plank. Following Gymani's fierce and fearless performance of Anita Baker's "Sweet Love," Kelly stated, "Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you. You are so incredible. I have no idea how you're in the bottom three. I literally don't. It blows my mind."

Kelly later shared, "I've been doing this for 20 years, and you inspire me and make me want to sing better, and you push me."

"It's a hard thing to be a parent and also do this and do your dream. It's an incredible thing to be able to call you a friend. You can sing with me any time, any time," concluded Kelly.

Viewers on Twitter were also upset about Gymani being in the bottom three, while others, who were scared Ariana Grande's massive fanbase would dominate the poll, begged fellow viewers to vote for the artist not the coach.

Fortunately for Kelly, in the end, America chose to instantly save Gymani, which had her coach completely over the moon.