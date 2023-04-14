Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Mine' and 'Me,' the First 2 Singles Off Her New Album Post-Breakup — Listen

The LP — titled chemistry, and out June 23 — is Clarkson's first since her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock was finalized last year

Brian Bowen Smith Kelly Clarkson

The first two tracks from Kelly Clarkson's new post-breakup album are here.

On Friday, the singer, 40, released "me" and "mine" from her upcoming 10th LP chemistry, which is out on June 23.

Clarkson announced the news of the singles' official release on social media with a heartfelt post.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," the American Idol winner's Instagram post began.

"This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release "mine" and "me" at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

ATLANTIC RECORDS

Related:Kelly Clarkson Reveals Scorching Breakup Song Lyrics: 'Your Insecurity Was the Death of You and Me'

The post also unveiled the powerful album cover for chemistry. The day before, the musician revealed the artwork for "me" and "mine" — heart shapes being burned into red canvas material.

This is Clarkson's first album since her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager, 46, in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. The pair shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

Before releasing the two tracks, the Grammy winner revealed the complete lyrics to the singles on Instagram.

Related:Kelly Clarkson Details New Album chemistry: 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'

The songs' lyrics discuss a breakup, with Clarkson standing up for herself and reflecting on a romance after its end. She has previously said the album chronicles "the arc of an entire relationship" — "the good, the bad, the ugly."

Story continues

"I told you I wanted you / But you needed me to need you / Your insecurity / Was the death of you and me," Clarkson sings in the second verse of "me".

The song continues, "Too many times you questioned / What were my intentions / I never gave you reasons / You're the one with secrets."

"I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else, you are the reason I said goodbye."

ATLANTIC RECORDS The artwork for Kelly Clarkson's new singles "me" and "mine"

While "me" is empowering, "mine" is the more emotional of the two singles.

The opening lyrics read, "You know I question every motive, every thing you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break / Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed."

Later in the song, Clarkson sings, "And you keep talking it'll come back / Karma is the truth / I don't make you look bad, you do darlin'. Sabotage / Your choice of art / Who the hell do you think you are?"

The lyrics also include the words, "Go ahead and break my heart that's fine / So unkind."

Last month, Clarkson opened up about her divorce during an appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast and admitted going through the breakup "rips you apart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Stronger" singer continued, "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.