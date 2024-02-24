Kelly Clarkson Meets Oscar Nominee 'The Barber of Little Rock' Arlo Washington
In celebration of the Academy Awards being just two weeks away, Kelly meets with Arlo Washington, the subject of the Best Documentary Short Film nominee "The Barber of Little Rock." Arlo dials-in and shares how the importance of financial literacy kickstarted his journey from barber to banker. Pilot Pen gives the People's Trust Community Loan Fund $1,000 in his name. You can watch the short free here: https://www.newyorker.com/video/watch/the-barber-of-little-rock