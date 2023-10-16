Kelly Clarkson Meets Ireland's Viral Singing Doorman
New York City is well known for the amazing men and women who greet you at the door, but across the pond in Dublin, there's another doorman who's known for welcoming his guests with a smile...and a song! Doorman Sean Boland dials-in and shares how he's bringing a bit of joy and fun to the people of Ireland who visit his department store through his singing. Pilot Pen awards Noel $1,000 for spreading the cheer.