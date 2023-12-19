Kelly Clarkson Is Having a Very Cher Christmas With ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ Kellyoke Cover

With less than a week until Christmas, Kelly Clarkson sunk her teeth into a newer holiday track for her Tuesday (Dec. 19) Kellyoke segment on her namesake talk show, trying on Cher‘s “DJ Play a Christmas Song” for size.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson slipped into the track with ease, effortlessly hitting high notes and peppering her signature vibrato throughout the track. “DJ, play a Christmas song/ I wanna be dancing all night long/ It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here/ And that’s the only thing I want this year,” she sings on the chorus.

Cher released “DJ Play a Christmas Song” as the lead single from Christmas, her first holiday album. “DJ Play a Christmas Song” topped the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart last month — giving Cher a Billboard chart-topper in the last seven decades — while its parent album, Christmas, debuted atop Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums chart earlier this month.

Speaking with ET about the Christmas album, Cher revealed she was not particularly excited to put out the holiday record, though fans were begging her to do one. “I just didn’t want to do a Christmas album. I wanted to do an album with a Christmas theme that would make people feel happy during the holidays, but I wanted to do a Cher album,” she explained.

Expect more Christmas covers from Clarkson in the coming days: She kicked off Tuesday’s talk show with unique takes on Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and her own Christmas track “Wrapped in Red.”

Watch Clarkson’s rendition of Cher’s “DJ Play a Christmas Song” in the video above.

