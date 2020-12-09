Kelly Clarkson gets candid on buying home, redecorating amid divorce: 'I just wanted to feel happy'

Kelly Clarkson is making some changes in order to "feel cleansed."

The 37-year-old singer, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June, opened up to Fran Drescher on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about steps she's taking to help her feel good.

In a clip from the show published Monday, Drescher, who was married to Peter Marc Jacobson from 1978 to 1999, shared that she bought a house while in the midst of her divorce.

"I was still on the show 'The Nanny,' and my life was very complicated and intense and busy," she said. "I needed something that was extremely calming and very pristine and to make me feel very peaceful."

Clarkson replied that she could relate.

“It’s like you were in my last therapy session," she said. "I got a new house, it’s very white and clean – the same reasoning."

In addition to buying a new house, Clarkson also revealed that she redid her office, with some help from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" art department.

"I was like, 'Please help me make this make sense. I need to feel cleansed,' " Clarkson continued. "I just wanted to feel happy, and it does. The colors make me feel really good."

Clarkson's comments come after she won primary physical custody of her and Blackstock's children.

According to court documents obtained by USA TODAY on Nov. 30, Clarkson and Blackstock will share joint physical and legal custody of their children — daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4 — with Clarkson holding primary physical custody of them in Los Angeles.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody," reads the ruling, in reference to Clarkson.

Additionally, the document states that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased" and that "the parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013.

