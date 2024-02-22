Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Shelter' By Ray LaMontagne | Kellyoke

Science TechCrunch

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin raised a test version of its massive orbital rocket on its launch pad for the first time Wednesday, inaugurating the start of a major test campaign ahead of the first launch later this year. The test version of the rocket is all Blue Origin hardware, but not all of it will necessarily end up going to space. The upcoming tests with this launch vehicle will let teams practice vehicle integration and transportation to and from the launch pad, and what’s called an integrated tanking test.