Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Legally Restore Her Last Name amid Divorce: Report

Kelly Clarkson is ready to "Breakaway" from her married name.

Clarkson, 39, has reportedly asked a judge to restore her last name amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, the singer has asked to legally change her name moving forward.

"Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment" the document states, per the outlet.

Clarkson is also asking for a default judgment in her case in order to finalize her divorce, according to The Blast.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. Last month, she requested that a judge sign off on the divorce and declare her legally single. In a declaration to the court obtained by PEOPLE, Clarkson said that she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson was granted custody of her two children — daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5 — back in November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," said the source. "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."

"Divorce is hard, and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids," the source added. "In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."

Earlier this month — and days after a Los Angeles County judge ordered the songstress to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support — a source told PEOPLE that Clarkson is "facing forward" and prioritizing the former couple's children.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," a first source explained. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

The source added that the six-figure monthly settlement is solely temporary after a previous source told PEOPLE that the agreed-upon amount is half of what Blackstock — who used to work as Clarkson's manager — initially requested.

"The court order is what it is," the source detailed. "It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

Above all, Clarkson's priority is her two children. "When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom," a second source told PEOPLE. "She loves being with her kids."