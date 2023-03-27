Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency Supporting New Album ‘Chemistry’

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 4 - Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

For 10 days this summer, Kelly Clarkson will swap out her powerhouse covers on set at The Kelly Clarkson Show for an exclusive stretch of large production shows in Las Vegas. The singer’s residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood — billed as Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson — will support her first album in six years, Chemistry.

“I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive,” Clarkson told the Kelly Clarkson Show audience as she announced the performances and surprised a fan with tickets. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit, a minute of a break.”

Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson will begin on July 28 and wrap on Aug. 19. General sale for the show will begin Friday, March 31, via Ticketmaster.

With Las Vegas locked in, Clarkson is one step closer to the official launch of Chemistry. “When I say soon, I mean really soon,” she said of the timeline for new music when she first announced the album on Sunday.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ‘cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know?” she explained. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

The album will mark Clarkson’s first since divorcing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2021 after seven years of marriage. But the multifaceted meaning behind its title emphasizes that this isn’t a typical breakup album. “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you,” she said. “So, that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas Residency Dates

July 28

July 29

Aug. 2

Aug. 4

Aug. 5

Aug. 9

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

