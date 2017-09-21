Kellan Lutz Is Engaged to Brittany Gonzales

A source close to the 'Twilight' star tells ET that the couple is heading toward marriage!

Kellan Lutz is engaged!

A source close to the Twilight star tells ET that he and girlfriend Brittany Gonzales have been engaged for 11 months, after dating for over a year.



According to an eyewitness, the couple was spotted out discussing wedding plans in NYC on Thursday, while Gonzales was rocking what looked to be an engagement ring, Us Weekly reports.

The upcoming nuptials are no surprise, given how much the pair mutually fawns over each other in photos they share on Instagram!

"When your reality is better than your dreams ever were," Gonzales posted on a sweet beach snap earlier this month.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

