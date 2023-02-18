Kelis Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life on Her Remote Farm in California

For Kelis, the word tasty goes beyond just an album title.



After moving with her family to a sequestered farm in January 2020, the "Milkshake" singer—now also a professionally-trained chef—has been quite busy balancing life with her three kids, Knight, 13 (whose dad is rapper Nas), Shepherd, 7 and Galilee, 2 (whom she shared with late husband Mike Mora, who died in March 2022).

As for what it's been like planting new seeds on fresh ground?

"It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much," Kelis told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."

And if you're wondering just how busy, well, instead of fans, her milkshake is now bringing tons of animals into their yard.

"We've got 100 animals here right now, literally," Kelis shared. "It's a full-fledged working farm and it's fun. There's lots of different personalities out there."

Aside from being a slice of secluded paradise, the "Bossy" artist's farm also serves as a chef's dream, considering she spends a lot of her thyme cooking.

"It's something I love to do, it's a huge part of my life," she noted. "Eating good food is really important to me and being able to be creative in the midst of that is always my happy place. It's definitely part of my lifestyle."

And the farm not only serves as their family's safe haven—but it's also become the background for her latest music.

For her forthcoming album, Dirt, the 43-year-old incorporated some of the natural sounds heard on their property into her record. But that's not the only factor that makes her latest work different from her past.

"It's just very me," Kelis, who has released six studio albums, stated. "Every record I've done is sort of just a stamp for where I'm at in my life at the moment. It's an evolution."

As for that evolution? It's one that's guaranteed to have fans caught out there.

"I'm naturally experimental but I also think it's a point where I've done everything and so at this point, I can hone in on the things that speak to me the loudest," Kelis explained. "I never felt like I had anything to prove, but I really don't feel like I have anything to prove now, if I even ever had the inclination to prove something."

As she put it, it's all about being comfortable in her own skin.

"I think I've been pretty consistent my whole career," she added. "And I'm just very much myself."