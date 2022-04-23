Keke Palmer Details How Her 'Privacy Was Invaded' During an Unwanted Fan Encounter: 'No Means No'

keke palmer

Keke Palmer is opening up about an invasive encounter with a fan.

The actress and singer, 28, penned a set of statements on Twitter Saturday, detailing a recent interaction. Palmer said that a woman refused to accept that she did not want to take a picture with her numerous times.

"No means no, even when it doesn't pertain to sex," Palmer began her first tweet. "I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her."

Palmer said that the woman then "still preceded to film me against my will," as she noted in a follow-up message that she did not react to her, explaining, "If I went off on her I would've been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon."

Palmer continued to write about the fan encounter in an Instagram post on Saturday, where she shared her two Twitter messages and added in the caption of that post that she was "still upset" about the moment.

"I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time," the Scream Queens star said.

"Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I'm still preforming [sic]. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me [o]bvs," Palmer continued.

The Emmy-winning star then said that "boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time…"

"Goodluck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time. ♥️," she added, before concluding her message with a plea for fans.

"If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let's just let that rock," Palmer wrote.

In the comments section, Palmer was met with an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans alike.

"You handled that like the Queen you are!!" one user wrote as another said, "People are really out of order! Ughhh."

Another added: "Yessss set your boundaries queen!!! 👏 it's hard but soooo rewarding when you prioritize yourself over others."