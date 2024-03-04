Keith Urban surprises travelers at Nashville airport with 30-minute live performance

Keith Urban surprised some unsuspecting travelers at Nashville International Airport Saturday, when the singer and his band played a 30-minute surprise set in Concourse C.

The secret show came on the heels of his Ryman debut of his newest single "Messed Up As Me," during Country Radio Seminar week in Nashville.

Urban posted videos on his Instagram account saying, "From the baggage claim to a REAL STAGE !!!! Sooooo fun celebrating the release of ‘Messed Up As Me’ with loads of you in Concourse C yesterday and a massive thank you to everyone at @flynashville for helping us pull off the surprise."

Urban played several songs and entertained the crowd with a story about a gig where he was once asked to play on a baggage carousel at a small, regional airport, noting "this is an upgrade!"

One fan even got to stand next to Urban on stage while, with his arm around her, he sang modified lyrics that included the line "I'm gonna miss my flight."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Keith Urban surprises Nashville Airport travelers with 30-minute show