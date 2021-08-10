Here's what Keith Urban really thinks about Nicole Kidman's love scenes

Nicole Kidman reveals what Keith Urban thinks of her filming intimate scenes. (Photo: Reuters)

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to stripping down for love scenes on camera, but what does her husband think of those intimate moments? Turns out, Keith Urban is pretty understanding.

The Oscar-winner, 54, appeared on E! News's Daily Pop where she said Urban isn't too overprotective.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Kidman shared. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in."

The Big Little Lies star quipped, "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Kidman and Urban recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, so the country star obviously knows what he's signed up for by now. But every famous partner reacts to the tricky topic differently.

Ellen Pompeo recently revealed her kissing scenes with Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy were "really hard" on husband Chris Ivery at first.

"He was like, 'Wha—? This is not what I signed up for. You're kissing a guy on... you go to work and like, make out with that... like, I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like, really? What? You actresses are nuts. Like I'm supposed to put up with this?" Pompeo revealed on InStyle's Ladies First podcast with Laura Brown

"'And then there's all these guys hanging outside the house with cameras?'" she continued. "It was a lot for him at first. He was really a trooper, I have to say."