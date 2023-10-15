Keith Richards talks rocky relationship with Mick Jagger

Entertainment TechCrunch

TikTok has landed Disney as its latest big-name publishing partner for its premium ad product, Pulse Premiere, announced earlier this year. The company will join other large publishers, including NBCU, Condé Nast, DotDash Meredith, BuzzFeed and more, which offer brand-safe videos for marketers to place their ads around. The new deal will also see TikTok offering Disney a dedicated destination within the video app where Disney fans can watch videos from Disney's brands, create their own with Disney's music and special effects, play Disney-themed trivia, and collect "Character Cards" of their favorite players.