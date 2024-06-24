Keith Papini Says Ex-Wife Sherri Used Rubbing Alcohol to Make Their Children Sick

In Hulu's new docuseries, 'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini,' Keith Papini reveals new allegations about his infamous ex-wife

In Hulu's new docuseries about Sherri Papini's bizarre 2016 kidnapping hoax, her ex-husband Keith Papini tells his side of the story and claims that he learned the woman he was once married to allegedly made their kids sick on purpose.

In Nov. 2016, Sherri was missing for 22 days as the nation and her loved ones searched for her. On Thanksgiving Day of that year, she was found alive, and subsequently claimed two Hispanic women abducted her while she was jogging near her Redding, Calif., home.

Nearly six years later, she was arrested in connection with the purported kidnapping after investigators discovered that she willingly stayed at an ex-boyfriend's home in Costa Mesa, Calif., and caused multiple self-inflicted injuries to make her story seem more believable.

After years of denials, Sherri admitted to the hoax and pleaded guilty to one felony charge each of lying to law enforcement and mail fraud in April 2022. Days after her plea deal, Keith — who believed for years that his wife was telling the truth — filed for divorce.

In the three-part Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, Keith alleges that after Sherri went to prison, he learned something else shocking about the mother of his children.



"One day, after Sherri was already in prison, as I go and lay my daughter to bed, I push off the bed and I kind of make a little grunt sounds, like 'Ah!' You know, I was a little bit sore," Keith says in the docuseries. "Violet, she was like, 'Daddy, are you sick?' and she goes, 'Why don't you do mommy's trick?' I was like, 'Mommy's trick? What are you talking about?' She was like, 'Well, you just breathe in this rubbing alcohol,' and I was like, 'What?' She goes to the bathroom, she knows right where the rubbing alcohol is. She wads up a thing of toilet paper and just soaks it and then hands it to me to breathe."

Keith then asked his daughter, "How often did you do this?"

She responded, "Well, when we got sick, we did it every single day."

"And the next thing I know, my kids are getting forensic interviews done. Find out, Sherri would soak rags of alcohol and put it in a Ziploc bag and tie a string..." Keith alleges while choking back tears. "Would tie a string around their neck onto the Ziploc bag so that the fumes would ... so that they would continue to smell the fumes to make them not feel good, so that she could take them to the doctor."

Sherri's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Sherri sees her children, who are now 9 and 11 years old, once a month during supervised visits. Keith has sole custody. She has not been charged with a crime in connection to the behavior alleged by Keith in the docuseries with respect to the couple's children.



Chloe Aftel Keith Papini, left, and Sherri Papini's missing person poster

"So obviously at that point, I — it really made things a lot easier to think of her in a different light as if she didn't exist," Keith says in the docuseries.

Keith told PEOPLE in an interview before the release of Perfect Wife that with the exception of court settings, he no longer has any contact with Sherri, who was released early from prison in Oct. 23, 2023.



Keith Papini tells his story in Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, a new three-part documentary series that began streaming on Hulu on June 20.

