Keith Morrison Says New True Crime Podcast Unveils Secrets & Answers On Beauty Queen Murder Case

Keith Morrison's voice has been the soundtrack to NBC's longest running primetime show, "Dateline," since 1995. Now, his velvet tones can be heard on a new podcast out just in time for Halloween! On "Morrison Mysteries," Keith will be reading classic fiction stories; the first episode is centered on "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." He also discussed his true crime podcast "Murder in Apt. 12," which follows the story of Nona Dirksmeyer, a young Arkansas beauty queen who was found murdered in her apartment. Keith, who has covered the case before, told Access Hollywood, "Just lately, we've got some of the answers we didn't have before, and some of those people who knew secrets all those years told them to us." "Morrison Mysteries" and "Murder in Apt. 12" are both out now.

