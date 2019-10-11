Keira Knightley Steps Out on the Red Carpet after Quietly Giving Birth to Her Second Child

Keira Knightley hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Official Secrets, in London on Thursday after quietly giving birth to her second child.

The 34-year-old actress wore a white midi-dress with embroidered flowers and puffy sleeves, accessorizing the dress with strappy gold high heels. Knightley wore her shoulder-length brunette locks in soft waves around her face for the event, where she posed for photos and took some time to sign autographs for fans.

Knightley has yet to publicly announce the birth of her second child with husband James Righton, and a rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Back in May, Knightley showed off her baby bump in a cream-colored, sheer gown while attending a Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris. She and Righton, who tied the knot in France in 2013, already share four-year-old daughter Edie.

The couple is very private when it comes to their children, but Knightley told Balance magazine in January that women aren’t given enough credit “for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother.”

“I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f— difficult,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star told the outlet, adding that it “doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid.”

“It’s okay to say that,” she said. “It’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis.”

In March, Knightley told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was dealing with a “threenager.”

“Two, we were actually fine, she was an angel,” she told the hosts, adding, “then you think, ‘Oh, I’m the best parent in the world,’ and then three happens.”

