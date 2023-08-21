Keefe D Facing “Imminent Charges” In 2Pac Murder After Bragging About Shooting

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis is facing “imminent charges” concerning 2Pac’s murder, The Sun reports. Keefe confessed to assisting in shooting the West Coast icon during an interview with VLAD TV, and law enforcement has built a case ready to present to a Las Vegas grand jury.

Authorities stated that they’re “looking at first-degree murder potentially for Keefe D.” The grand jury hearing will take place in private, with a jury deciding whether or not the evidence found against Keefe is sound enough to prosecute the man in September 2023.

“The homicide team did not enter into this investigation lightly… They knew that the world would be watching if they took any action against Keefe. They do not want to make any missteps,” the outlet reports. “One key aspect was building a strong case and file of evidence detailing how Keefe was one of the four suspects in the car, was pivotal in the actual murder, then the destruction of critical evidence.”

“They have spent months pulling it together and continue to hunt down corroborating evidence and other possible witnesses for the grand jury,” a source told the publication. “We expect for this matter to become a criminal case imminently. Keefe has gloated so much about this that he has effectively talked himself into huge legal trouble.”

The revelation arrives a month after Las Vegas police raided a home belonging to Paula Clemons, Davis’ wife. NBC News reported that Clark County Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth authorized a warrant to Las Vegas Det. Clifford Mogg to retrieve anything that could tie Davis to the Southside Crips — a Compton street gang.

During the legal search, authorities seized .40-caliber cartridges, computers, photographs from the 1990s, and an issue of VIBE magazine featuring the late rap star. Additional items taken from the property were miscellaneous thumb drives, external hard drives, audio recordings featuring Davis and other unnamed figures, and a copy of Davis’ book, Compton Street Legend.

In his book, Keefe D revealed he was in the white Cadillac that pulled up next to the rapper and Suge Knight during the shootout that killed Pac in 1996. The book also detailed numerous experiences as a member of the Southside Compton Crips.

He described himself as one of two remaining living witnesses who saw the murder up close, with the other person allegedly being Suge. The LV Review-Journal reported that Davis confessed to taking part in 2Pac’s killing in 2018 after being diagnosed with cancer.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said about the raid. “It has been a while since the deadly September 1996 shooting. It’s a case that’s gone unsolved, and hopefully, we can change that one day.”

Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas police raiding Keefe D's home in connection to Tupac's murder.



