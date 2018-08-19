Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Might Be Legally Married, and We Have Francis Ford Coppola to Thank

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, who star together in both the new rom-com “Destination Wedding” and the collective imagination of the entire internet, might not actually need to tie the knot. In an Entertainment Weekly interview occasioned by their new film together, Ryder revealed that the two “actually got married in ‘Dracula.’ No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.” This apparently came as news to Reeves, whose memory of the joyous occasion wasn’t as clear as that of his co-star/potential wife: “We said yes?” he asked.

Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” To that, Reeves could only say, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Whether their nuptials are legally binding outside of Romania was unclear as of press time. In any event, “Destination Wedding” will continue Keanu and Winona’s decades-long relationship when it’s released theatrically on August 31.

