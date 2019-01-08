Keanu Reeves Says Winona Ryder Calls Him 'Husband' and Jokes Their Onscreen Marriage Is 'Awesome'

Keanu Reeves has a new title — “husband.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 actor, 54, joked about his possible marriage to Destination Wedding costar Winona Ryder while on The Talk on Monday.

The duo starred together in 1992’s Dracula — a film that saw director Francis Ford Coppola hire “a real Romanian priest” for a wedding scene involving their characters, Ryder, 47, told Entertainment Weekly in August. Ryder played Mina while Reeves played her fiancé Jonathan Harker.

When co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked him if it was true, Reeves said, “That’s what Winona says.”

“Once in a while, I will get a text, ‘Hello, husband,'” he shared. “I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony, and Winona and I got married.”

Inaba asked, “So, it’s real?” Reeves joked, “Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Ryder told EW the two “actually got married in Dracula.”

“No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life,” she added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Unfortunately for the Stranger Things star, Reeves didn’t seem to remember their special day as well as she did.

“Don’t you remember that? It was Valentine’s Day,” she replied, before he eventually conceded, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

In addition to starring together in Dracula, the two stars also share credits on 2018’s Destination Wedding, 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

“Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress,” Reeves previously told PEOPLE. “I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it’s a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don’t often get a chance to do in films.”