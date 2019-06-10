Keanu Reeves Praised by Fans for the Way He Takes Photos With Women -- See the Pics

Keanu Reeves recently became a trending topic on Twitter after fans noticed the actor's interesting way of taking photos with women.

As a Twitter user pointed out on Saturday, theJohn Wick star has a tendency not to wrap his arms or hands around women's waists while posing for photos with them. His hands instead hover behind their backs, several inches away. "Lol Keanu ain't taking no chances," @KemziLinzi wrote alongside four examples of the actor's signature pose.

While some fans joked that Reeves was trying to avoid becoming a part of the #MeToo movement, others praised him for simply respecting women's personal space. "I stan a respectful king love you so much keanu," one user wrote.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

It’s not about not taking chances, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades. https://t.co/AGuLmsnVWb — peachshim 🍓🍑 (@peachshim) June 10, 2019

He’s respectful. This should be how it’s done unless ya know the woman doesn’t mind being touched. Keanu should inspire us all https://t.co/bwDihtUZYk — ✭ I am Chris ✭ (@chalkXoutline) June 10, 2019

Others noted that Reeves' hand placement is common among Koreans, who use "manner hands" or "hover hands" as a sign of respect. The actor self-identifies as an Asian American due to his Chinese heritage.

You can easily find it on google pic.twitter.com/Ti0sNbLGVJ — typo expert (@navrsm__) June 10, 2019

Reeves opted for a different hand placement during his recent press tour for John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum. Nearly all of his photos with co-star Halle Berry show the actress holding onto Reeves' arm, which is bent towards his side. In other group pics, Reeves has his hands by his side.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images More

Mike Coppola/WireImage More

The 54-year-old actor appeared more comfortable with his good friend, Sandra Bullock, however. His hand is seen wrapped around her waist in multiple photos while they promoted their 2006 movie, The Lake House.