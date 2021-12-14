Keanu Reeves on terrifying ‘Matrix Resurrections’ stunt: ‘You can't think of the fear’

Keanu Reeves visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he discussed The Matrix Resurrections. The 57-year-old actor is known for doing a lot of his own stunts and fight choreography but in the latest film from The Matrix franchise, he took it to the next level.

“What's the craziest thing you got [or] had to do?” Stephen Colbert asked.

“Jump off a building,” Reeves said. “I'm guessing 46 stories.”

The scene he was referring to made headlines when it was filmed in San Francisco in 2020. On-lookers captured video of Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss jumping from the building. Of course, both actors were attached to multiple safety wires.

Colbert asked Reeves why he had to do practical stunts like this when it could’ve been filmed on a green screen done using CGI in post production.

“Because it's Lana Wachowski and it’s The Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real,” Reeves said.

“How many times did you have to do it?” Colbert asked.

“We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning so around 19 to 20 times,” Reeves responded.

While Reeves mentioned he would never do something like bungee jumping because it scares him, when it comes to acting there is no room for fear.

“You can't think of the fear,” Reeves said.”You have to deal with it, absorb it, and then just be there and do…and that's what we did.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

See the new NASA space telescope that ‘100 times more powerful’ than Hubble:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.