Keanu Reeves Missed By Ski-Masked Intruders At His LA Home

'John Wick' actor Keanu Reeves has suffered another home invasion; but this time, it was not a visit from an obsessed stalker.

Multiple masked men recently dared to test their luck against the "John Wick" star by breaking into his Los Angeles residence while the Hollywood heartthrob was not home.

It is a good thing no dogs were reported to be harmed in the home invasion.

Burglars Responsible For Invading Keanu Reeves' Home Are Still On The Loose

The near life-imitating-art moment began on the evening of Wednesday, December 6, when authorities received an anonymous 911 call about a possible trespasser on the "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" star's L.A. property. The tip came in around 7 pm, with LAPD officers rushing to snag the suspect.

However, they did not walk into an iconic "John Wick" moment with Reeves ready to wage war on the burglars for stealing his car and killing his beloved dog. No, it wasn't anything that dramatic, as the coast was clear when cops arrived at the TV personality's home.

After conducting a search and coming up empty, the responding officers turned their patrol car back to the station. A few hours later, they were alerted of trouble at the entertainer's residence.

MEGA

A security alarm had been triggered, calling officers back to the scene at 1 am, but they were too late. Sources told TMZ the culprits had fled by the time law enforcers arrived, but the trespassers, multiple men in ski masks, were captured on security cameras smashing a window to access the "Point Break" actor's house.

The thieves reportedly stole a firearm from the property before making their escape, but it remains unclear if these men took anything else with them. As stated, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree was not there to witness the invasion, and thankfully, no dogs were harmed in the event.

The search for these conniving housebreakers continues with authorities combing thorough surveillance footage from Reeves's home and those found in his neighborhood for more clues. Additionally, insiders noted that the LAPD suspected the first call they received and are investigating whether it was made by someone surveying the property.

Authorities had plenty of reason to think someone might have been scoping the "Constantine" star's home, given the unwarranted attention his residence has received in the past. In 2014, the Canadian sensation nearly became the victim of a terrible event when a woman broke into his house while he was asleep.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nominee had been lost in his dreams at 4 am when the female trespasser found her way into his home. The woman did not cause any harm but made herself comfortable on the TV personality's library chair.

Fortunately, the "Brotherhood of Justice" actor was not a deep sleeper, and the sounds from the library roused him. He got up to find a woman in her mid-40s silently sitting in his chair; however, Reeves opted to resolve the matter without violence.

MEGA

The Teen Choice Award recipient calmly approached the home invader and softly addressed her, asking what she was doing in his house. The lady explained that she was there to meet him, and the "Speed" star alerted the police following her concerning revelation.

Authorities took the female trespasser into custody, and she was later taken for a psych evaluation. Despite having a residence that looked like a fortress, the culprit had easily accessed Reeves's home because "The Devil's Advocate" star forgot to set his security alarms.

Keanu Reeves Previously Battled A Stalker Claiming To Be His Relative

In a previous home invasion, "The Day the Earth Stood Still" actor was forced to acquire a restraining order against an obsessed stalker. In February, the 59-year-old filed for protection against a man named Bryan Dixon, who wanted to prove he was related to Reeves.

Before running to the law, the Hollywood veteran had hired a security firm to investigate the trespasser after Dixon kept appearing on his security cameras. Although the man was repeatedly escorted off the Canadian actor's property, the offender kept breaking in.

The drama began in November 2022 and continued to January 2023 until Reeves filed the restraining order petition, fearing for his and Alexandra Grant's safety. According to the court document, Dixon raised alarm bells when he allegedly left a backpack containing a DNA testing kit.

The "My Own Private Idaho" actor's attorney claimed the trespasser intended to use the DNA testing kit on his client "in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related." The TV personality's legal rep stressed that Dixon was unrelated to the entertainer despite calling himself Jasper Keith Reeves on social media.