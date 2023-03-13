'Goonie for life' Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: 'This is the American dream!'

Ke Huy Quan took home the coveted Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Ke Huy Quan left the Dolby Theatre in tears after winning an Academy Award for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Considered a favorite to win, Quan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, beating out fellow nominees Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) and two of The Banshees of Inisherin's cast: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, respectively.

During his speech, an emotional Quan thanked the people in his life who helped him get to where he is today.

“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!” the Vietnamese-born actor began his speech. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage.”

“They say stories like this only happens in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American dream!” Quan said. “Thank you so much to the academy for this honor of a lifetime. Thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here. To my little brother, David, who calls me every day just to remind me to take good care of myself. I love you brother!”

The actor went on to thank the film’s cast and crew, including directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.

He later gave a special shout-out to his former Goonies co-star Jeff Cohen, who has since become an entertainment attorney. He also reportedly helped Quan negotiate his contract for the very film he won an Oscar for.

“[Thank you] to my Goonies brother for life: Jeff Cohen,” he said of his pal.

Quan was especially heartfelt thanking his wife.

“I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. For everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive! Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Quan’s win marks one of Hollywood's greatest comebacks. He started his career as a child actor in the ’80s, appearing in such blockbusters as 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1985’s The Goonies.

Quan's portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned him several awards leading up to the big night — including at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild awards.

When speaking earlier this month about the years-long journey it took to get to the Oscars, Quan praised directors like Steven Spielberg for giving him a leg up in the industry as a young Asian actor.

“If you look back, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were the first ones to put an Asian kid in a big movie in a big role,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “Over the years, so many people have come up to me and said, ‘I wanted to be you when I was growing up.’”