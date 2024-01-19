Kazuchika Okada To Depart New Japan Pro-Wrestling Next Month

In another huge shake-up in the world of professional wrestling to kick off 2024, it’s been announced that Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling made the shocking announcement tonight on their official website with the following statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024. We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future.

As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Kazuchika Okada’s message to his fans

In addition to New Japan’s statement, Okada has also released a statement on the matter:

I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching.

It’s unknown where Kazuchika Okada is heading next. But there has been reported interest from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling in recent months.

Stay tuned to WrestleZone for more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Will Ospreay Loses Final NJPW Singles Match To Kazuchika Okada At Battle In The Valley

What do you make of this news? Are you surprised to see Kazuchika Okada departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling? Where do you think he’ll end up next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

The post Kazuchika Okada To Depart New Japan Pro-Wrestling Next Month appeared first on Wrestlezone.