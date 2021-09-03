NBA star Kawhi Leonard has a hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

Kawhi Leonard makes a surprise appearance in Drake's video for "Way 2 Sexy." (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Drake’s new video features a very surprising performance.

The “Hotline Bling” artist dropped his latest album, Certified Lover Boy , months ahead of its planned release date, and with it, a new music video for the single “Way 2 Sexy.” The track, which features Young Thug and Future, shows Drake in a variety of different settings and costumes, including scenes inspired by paperback romance novels and the film Rambo. However, one blink-and-you-may-miss-it moment that fans loved featured none other than NBA star Kawhi Leonard, who appeared alongside the trio of rappers.

Leonard rounds out a scene seemingly inspired by boy bands like the Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men (matching white outfits and all), but unlike the artists in the video, he looks a little less comfortable starring in the video than he does hitting the basketball court.

Fans on Twitter loved the slightly awkward moment. One tweeted, “Drake is hilarious for putting kawhi in that video dog.” Another joked, “Tryna figure out if Kawhi was doing this naturally or on purpose bc come onnn.” A third wrote, “Idk why everything that Kawhi does that isn’t basketball related is so f****** funny.”

This isn’t the only time a video of Leonard caused lots of stir on the internet. A video of the athlete laughing at a press conference went viral in 2018. However, the NBA player took it all in stride.

"I don't really know what people were thinking because I don't have social media and I don't read what anyone says," he explained to reporters at the time.