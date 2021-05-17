Katy Tur Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Eloise with Husband Tony Dokoupil

Tony Dokoupil

Breaking news: Katy Tur is now a mom of two!

The MSNBC anchor, 37, welcomed her second child, daughter Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil with her husband, CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil on Thursday, May 13 at 11:35 p.m., PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Baby Eloise joins the couple's 1-year-old son Theodore, a.k.a. "Teddy," as well as Dokoupil's two children from a previous marriage.

"The contractions started the night before after a bowl of spicy noodle soup. Though Mom was screaming by dawn, Dad was convinced it was the takeout. When Mom got into the car without him and starting to pound the horn, Dad finally ran out, forgetting half the hospital supplies," the couple recounts to PEOPLE about the delivery day.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tony Dokoupil

"At the hospital, Mom doubled over and told the first person she saw that she wanted an epidural. (They may or may not have been an employee.) Dad put a hand on her back and tried to remind her that she hadn't wanted the epidural yesterday. Mom brushed his hand away. She pointed out that she wasn't in labor yesterday. Dad tried again and was shushed by a wise nurse who said, 'We want you to go home in one piece,' they recall.

"After nearly 24 hours of labor, Eloise was here. She weighs 6 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and is rarely quiet. She fits right in. Big brother Teddy loves her already and can't wait to introduce her to their big brother and sister. We're all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," Tur and Dokoupil, 40, conclude.

Marika Gerrard

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Story continues

Tony Dokoupil

RELATED: MSNBC Live's Katy Tur and Husband Tony Dokoupil Expecting Second Child Together, a Daughter

A source close to Tur and Dokoupil previously confirmed their exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE in January. The source added that the couple, who wed in October 2017, "wanted to try again" for another child and "were fortunate" to find out late last summer that they are expecting.

At the time, the source said Tur was feeling "a little tired" but good overall, adding, "Katy has been craving pickle chips and enjoying root-beer floats in bed!"

Marika Gerrard

Five months after giving birth to son Teddy, Tur opened up about the importance of parental leave.

During a "One More Thing" segment on her first day back from maternity leave in September 2019, Tur recalled the difficult experiences she had after giving birth on April 13 that included an "unplanned" cesarean section, breastfeeding challenges and even postpartum hallucinations.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

While still in the hospital, Tur remembered being so tired she felt like she was in a "waking dream" where she "thought my mother-in-law was hiding under the bed" and "a tall man was standing over me, speaking German."

"I told the nurses thinking that they'd understand, maybe even chuckle, and instead they sent in a full psychiatric team to evaluate me," she said, laughing. "Spoiler alert: I was, and still am, sane."

In early May, Tur announced that she would be taking a break from her show "in the interest of not having this baby on live tv."

"I also want to reiterate how incredibly lucky I am to get this time off, paid by my company, to both be with my baby and recover myself," she shared. "I am heartened to know that in the two years since I came back from my last leave federal employees now have 12 weeks of paid time off."

Dokoupil will be going on parental leave from CBS This Morning. Vlad Duthiers and Enrique Acevedo will guest-host the first hour in Dokoupil's place while Drew Barrymore, LeVar Burton, Jon Batiste and Ashley Graham will guest-host the second hour throughout the next few weeks.

