Katy Perry Swoons Over Orlando Bloom's Shirtless Instagram

Katy Perry isn't afraid to admire Orlando Bloom's rocking bod!

The 41-year-old actor shared a shirtless throwback pic of himself on Thursday, in which he explained how he needs to get back into working out and having a healthier lifestyle.

Perry took notice of the photo and not only liked it but also left a great comment admiring her former beau's abs.

"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to be me laundry on," the "Firework" singer wrote.

Fans instantly went wild for her comment. Perry and Bloom have reportedly rekindled their romance and earlier this month, the American Idol judge was spotted wearing a onesie with Bloom's face on it.

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that the two aren't just "hooking up" but also spending some time away from the public eye together to work on building a stronger relationship.

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," the source shared. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

