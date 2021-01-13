Katy Perry Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos with Fiancé Orlando Bloom on His 44th Birthday

Katy Perry is showering fiancé Orlando Bloom with love on his birthday.

To celebrate the actor's 44th birthday Wednesday, Perry shared a heartfelt post to Instagram which included never-before-seen photos of the couple alongside a romantic message.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can't yet see.." wrote the singer, who shares 4-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with the actor.

"Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out..." she continued. "So glad my moon found it's sun,

love you whole world doe ♥️"

The "Dark Horse" artist shared a variety of candid photos of the couple as well as a few shots of Bloom on his own.

The first snap in the series features a shirtless Bloom holding a handful of adorable ducklings. Perry also included a photo of the actor modeling a Versace T-shirt while flaunting his toned arms.

In addition to solo shots of Bloom, Perry shared some cute couple photos — including the pair making faces while brushing their teeth, horseback riding together, exploring the Egyptian pyramids and a variety of fun selfies.

Perry, 36, also added a picture of Bloom with his late dog, Mighty, a shot of the actor sporting camouflage while crouching in a field and a sweet photo of the pair cradling Perry's baby bump before the birth of their child.

To further share how much the actor means to Perry, the singer tagged the location of the post as "God Sent Me An Angel from the Heavens Above."

For Perry's birthday in October, Bloom also surprised the singer with a special video message.

Bloom enlisted the help of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat to wish the American Idol judge a happy birthday. "@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈@boratsagdiyev 🤣," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a video of Borat sending Perry his hilarious birthday wishes.

"Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi," Borat begins in the footage.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," he said, possibly referring to when Bloom famously went naked paddleboarding in 2016. "It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake."

Perry appeared to love the surprise, sharing the video on her own social media with the caption, "omg @orlandobloom 🎂."