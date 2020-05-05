Katy Perry Shares a Photo of the Madonna-Inspired Look She Would Have Worn to the Met Gala

Be still our fashionista hearts!

To celebrate what would have been Met Gala Monday, Katy Perry gave fans a sneak peek at the ensemble that she was planning to wear to fashion's biggest night out—and, it was going to pay homage to Madonna.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be shared a picture of the corset that Jean Paul Gaultier had made for her 2020 Met Gala outfit, which featured a nod to the French designer's signature cone silhouette.

"what would have been... #TheMetBall2020," she wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji.

With the theme of this year's Met Gala set to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration," Perry's outfit was a tribute to the timelessness of the iconic creation that Madonna famously donned back in the ‘90s during her Blond Ambition World Tour. Unlike the "Material Girl" singer's original cone bra, Perry's Met Gala outfit was designed to accentuate her growing baby bump.

Gaultier created the cone bra back in 1983 and it has become one of his most famous designs. Inspired by 1950s bullet bras, the controversial corset first made its debut on the runway before finding its way to Madonna's tour wardrobe.

Kicking off her Blonde Ambition Tour in style, she wore the pink cone bra corset for the first stop in Chiba, Japan, creating one of her well-known looks. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait some time before we can see Perry's take on the cone bra.

In March, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Met Gala will be postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour said. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

Stars like Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried and more got glammed up in their finest attire on social media to celebrate the first Monday of May.

Perry recently opened up about the struggles of being pregnant in the midst of the pandemic during a Facebook Live video for American Idol, telling fans that "being on lockdown has forced me to slow down." Weeks prior, a source close to the "California Gurls" singer, who is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom, told E! News that Perry and Bloom are "taking things as they come one day at a time."

"They've had ups and downs like anyone else," the insider shared. "It's hard to be stuck at home and anxious about staying healthy. They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It hasn't been easy," adding, "It's been a little stressful for Katy being pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels very fortunate that they are healthy and that she can look forward to becoming a mom."