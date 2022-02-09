Katy Perry Says She's Still Hoping for a 'Destination Location' Wedding After COVID Delays

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still waiting on the perfect time to tie the knot.

The "When I'm Gone" singer revealed that she and her actor fiancé are still holding out hope that they can say "I do" with a destination wedding, despite COVID setbacks.

"It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out," Perry, 37, said during a recent appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show. "But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!'"

Perry and Bloom, 45, were engaged Valentine's Day 2019, and had plans to wed in Japan in early summer 2020, a source told PEOPLE at the time. But once the pandemic hit, things changed.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," says the source close to the couple. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

The couple later welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

The American Idol judge told the Australian radio hosts that Bloom has "not changed one bit" over the years, and joked that he wasn't thrilled about recent headlines in which she revealed he often leaves used dental floss strewn about the bathroom.

"He's not changed one bit. You can't put reins on that man. He's a wild stallion and that's how I like it," she said. "I think that [flossing] interview came out on his birthday, and he didn't love it as his birthday present. But you have to pick the lesser of the evils to share, you know what I'm saying?"

Perry also touched on her new Las Vegas residency Play, and explained that being able to stay in one place as opposed to touring around the world has its perks when it comes to raising her daughter.

"Obviously I have a little girl and so I don't want to miss out on her holding that first day of preschool sign and being like, 'Hi from Brussels!' and Zooming in to first day of preschool," she said. "Because I hear that these moments go by really quickly and you don't get them back and so yeah. I kinda want it all, so I want a hybrid."

As for what to expect once she finally does get to walk down the aisle, Perry previously told Stellar Magazine that she was taking a more "chill" approach to wedding planning, calling herself a "bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla."

"Orlando and I are united with our approach," she said in February 2020. "It's not about the party, it's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self."