Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom’s Son Flynn Has Drastically Changed Her Daily Life

Bravo Company: everything always knew that was on the back of their mind but after beto came right out and said it, that just made alot of people realize exactly what the democratic side wanted, a mandatory disarmament of certain legally obtained firearms from law biding citizens. a few things would happen, you would have those that would comply, those that would say it is government over reach and hold on to them, creating felons out of law biding citizens. and does anything think that criminals would hand theirs in? doubtful.