Katy Perry Reveals She & Fiancé Orlando Bloom Made a ‘Promise’ to Stay Sober for Three Months

American Idol judge Katy Perry recently opened up about taking a new step in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom: going sober.

According to the singer, she and her Pirates of the Caribbean star fiancé, who are parents to 2-year-old Daisy, made a pact recently to pursue a major lifestyle change. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry told People. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” she said, jokingly pretending to cry.

Then, when fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan asked if she was ready to throw in the towel, Perry showed her competitive side. “I can’t cave,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. “I made a promise. Three months.” And though we aren’t too clear on why the two made the pact in the first place, we totally applaud them for sticking to it.

Most recently, Bloom gave fans another look into his and Perry’s relationship in a candid interview with Flaunt magazine. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” Bloom said, explaining the difference in his and Perry’s industries as an actor versus a musician. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

He continued, “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.” Looks like these two are a match made in heaven, sober or not!

