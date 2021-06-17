Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Transform to Deliver a Message from 2055 About the Importance of Voting Rights

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a very special message from the future.

On Thursday morning, the nonpartisan and anti-corruption organization RepresentUs released a new ad with the couple in support of the passage of the For The People Act, a voting rights bill that is set to be presented to the Senate next week.

Titled "Transmissions from the Future," the ad - which runs just over a minute long - finds Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, in a dystopian future in the year 2055. There, the pair use technology to send a transmission back to 2021.

"You are our only hope. The America you know doesn't exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice," an older Bloom says from an underground bunker, before Perry chimes in: "It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote."

"This future doesn't have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can," Bloom continues, as members of their overbearing future government track them down in their bunker.

"Call your senator now," a frantic Perry says before running off, as Bloom makes one final plea: "Tell Daisy we love her" - referencing the pair's now-9-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

"The For the People Act is the single most important piece of legislation of our lifetimes, and 70% of the American people support it," Bloom said in a statement. "It must pass - or we risk all of the freedoms promised by American democracy."

"No matter what issue you care about, it hinges on the For the People Act's passage," the Pirates of the Caribbean star continued. "I am proud to work with RepresentUs to bring attention to this bill at a time when the stakes have never been higher."

"As we saw most recently in Georgia and Texas, politicians are attacking our freedom to vote through passing laws that make it harder for seniors, veterans, communities of color, and rural voters to cast their ballots," Perry said in her own statement. "Time is running out to stop their efforts."

(Republicans, responding to this criticism, have maintained they want to ensure election integrity though experts say there is no widespread voting fraud.)

"I urge you to call your Senator immediately and tell them to vote in favor of the For the People Act," the "Never Really Over" singer added.

The For the People Act, which is also known as H.R. 1 and S.1, would "end partisan gerrymandering, secure and modernize our elections and halt big money's control of politics," according to RepresentUs.

The bill would also "put a stop to the 389 anti-voter bills in 48 states that state lawmakers have introduced since March," the organization adds, and would require all states in the country to offer mail-in ballots as well as automatic voter registration, among other things, The Hill reported.

This is the second time Democratic lawmakers in the House have tried to pass the For the People Act. In 2019, during the last Congress, the bill also passed the House before getting struck down in the Republican-controlled Senate.

To pass the Senate, it would need 10 Republican votes - a daunting prospect given conservative criticism of what they argue is federal intervention in local elections.