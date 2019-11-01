Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share Romantic Photos from Her 35th Birthday Trip to Egypt

Katy Perry marked her first birthday engaged to Orlando Bloom with a trip to one of the world’s wonders.

The pair shared photos from their recent trip to Egypt on Instagram Thursday, including rare PDA pics. “Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed,” Perry captioned four images depicting herself standing before the Pyramids of Giza. “It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.”

“It’s like looking out over the entire cosmos — Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio’s wonder women both celebrating their #birthday,” Bloom, 42, wrote, posting a photo of him and his mom, who joined the trip as well.

Bloom and Perry — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s name.

In July, however, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are first taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

After being asked by cohost Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Though they have to spend time apart while the actor films the second season of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, in the Czech Republic and the “Never Really Over” singer travels all over the world for projects, they’re making it work.

“That’s part of the job, right?” Bloom told PEOPLE at the TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles this summer. “You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together.”

He added, “We are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”