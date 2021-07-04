Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share a Kiss During Loved-Up Trip to Turkey: 'Infinity & Beyond'

Katy Perry Instagram Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying each other's company!

While spending time together in Turkey, the "Unconditionally" singer, 36, shared a pair of loved-up photos over the weekend featuring the Carnival Row actor, 44.

In one of the photos, the engaged couple shares a kiss while standing at the edge of an infinity pool at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort. The second photo shows the happy parents smiling while standing with their arms around each other.

"♥️ infinity & beyond ♥️" Perry, who welcomed 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom last year, fittingly captioned the post.

Just last week, Bloom shared another sweet snap with his fiancée and his 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

"FAMILY LOVE," he captioned the photo, in which the trio were seen going on a family stroll together while walking hand-in-hand.

Last month, Perry called Bloom "the giver of my greatest gift" in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

In honor of the special occasion, the American Idol judge posted a funny video of the actor, which appeared to be taken at the hospital shortly before their daughter's arrival.

In the clip, Bloom is seen rocking some protective gear while playing tranquil music from a speaker in their hospital room, much to the delight of Perry.

Opening up about being a new mom earlier this year, the "Smile" singer told Jimmy Kimmel in February that having her daughter was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

Additionally, Perry had nothing but praise for her fiancé. "He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," she said. "[It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this.' "

"He's been amazing, incredible," Perry added. "We're so in love and so grateful."