Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are 'Beyond Happy' as They Take Holiday Trip Together: Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in paradise — literally and emotionally.

The pop star, 34, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram on Sunday in which she and her movie star beau, 41, are standing in a lagoon with a waterfall in the background and a rainbow arching above them. In the gorgeous snap, the pair have their arms wrapped around each other and are throwing up the peace sign. Also visible is Perry’s ear-to-ear grin.

“End of the rainbow kind of love,” she captioned it alongside the rainbow emoji. “Gold,” Bloom replied.

The holiday vacation rounds out “a very special year for Orlando and Katy,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

The insider adds that their families are mixing well, also.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy. They will spend part of the holidays together and some days apart as well. They have a trip planned to celebrate New Years’ together,” the source says.

Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr are parents to 7-year-old Flynn. They split in 2013 after three years of marriage. Perry and Bloom also spent much of the week leading up to Christmas together.