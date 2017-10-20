Katy Perry Gets Stuck in the Air While Suspended on Planet Prop During Concert

The pop star was riding too high during her Nashville concert.

Katy Perry was riding a little too high during her Nashville concert!

The 32-year-old pop star found herself stuck on Saturn during her Wednesday night show, and announced to her fans that she couldn't get down from the prop planet that was suspended in mid-air.

"I'm really stuck," she confessed to concertgoers. "This is the first time that I've been stuck in space. I know I'm kind of a space cadet, but actually this thing is being stuck right now."

Perry then encouraged the crowd to start recording her, declaring, "You better put your phone up because this is a YouTube moment."

While stuck up there, the "Swish Swish" singer began to ponder if she would ever get down. "I'm going to be stuck here forever," she quipped. "What should I do? Should I tell some jokes? Should I tell some stories? Should I just sing another song?"

The concert crew was finally able to get Perry down and as she descended, she couldn't help but compliment her "beautiful" audience. "You guys made it look so magnificent," she gushed. "Like, honestly, y'all are the real stars tonight."

This isn't the first time that fans have seen Perry suspended into the air. She also floated around in her 2010 music video for E.T., and hovered over the stage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

