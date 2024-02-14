Katy Perry Finally Reveals Why She Looked So Lost At King Charles' Coronation

King Charles invited a few unexpected guests to his coronation last May, one of whom was Katy Perry.

The “Firework” singer showed up to Westminster Abbey in an extravagantly campy look and quickly made headlines for looking slightly lost while trying to find her seat in a sea of 2,200 other guests.

Now, the “American Idol” judge has clarified just why she looked so bewildered on the king’s big day.

“Oh no,” Perry said, burying her head in her hands on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday when he pulled up the viral video of Perry looking confused.

“I was looking for my seat,” the singer said. “There’s no assigned seating, which was kind of interesting. [The Abbey] opened at 6.”

“It’s general admission?” Kimmel exclaimed in disbelief.

“Kind of!” Perry said, explaining that only the first few rows seemingly had assigned seating, as members of the royal family were seated there.

“Were the people you sat in front of happy to be behind that hat?” Kimmel asked.

Perry shook her head “no” in reference to the fascinator she wore that would’ve clearly blocked anyone’s view.

“I could barely see out of that hat, honestly,” she added.

Katy Perry attends the coronations of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

After the king’s coronation was over, Perry was quick to respond to all the attention she garnered at the Abbey over her seating.

“Don’t worry guys, I found my seat,” she tweeted out.

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Perry’s role wasn’t over yet, as the next day the entertainer performed at Charles’ Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle alongside fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie.

Both Perry and Richie are connected to the king through his charitable work. Perry is an ambassador for the king’s charity, The British Asian Trust, while Richie works with Charles’ Prince’s Trust organization.

