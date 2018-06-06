Katy Perry's Assistant Saved Her Dog Nugget's Life

The 'Roar' singer took to Instagram Stories to share how her dog had a scary accident but is now doing fine thanks to her friend.

Katy Perry’s beloved dog, Nugget, suffered a scary accident.

The 33-year-old “Chained to the Rhythm” singer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share that her assistant, Tamra, had saved her pup’s life by giving her CPR after she became unresponsive when she fell off the bed a couple of days ago.

“Tamra, you’re a hero,” Perry proudly says in her first clip before asking her to explain what happened.

“Nugget jumped and fell off the bed and became unresponsive and I gave her CPR. I pushed on her little chest and blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life,” Tamra shared before demonstrating how she saved Nugget, who had passed out for three minutes.

“She’s alive and well, folks,” exclaimed Perry.

View photos Instagram Story More



The American Idol judge also shared a pic of Nugget with a cast on her front leg, writing, “She had to have an IV” and an X-ray. “Fun fact: The doctor said they have never seen a liver so small,” she wrote alongside the snap.

View photos Instagram Story More