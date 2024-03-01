Katie Price to lose 40% of OnlyFans income after bankruptcy

Katie Price must give up almost half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to repay her debts, a judge has ruled.

The High Court court heard that the former model had previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts, but had failed to pay the agreed amounts.

Four companies, including OnlyFans, have now been ordered to put 40% of her earnings towards her repayments.

The 45-year-old was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

Her OnlyFans page describes her as the "queen of glamour", with users charged $14.99 (£12) a month to access "all my exclusive content".

At a hearing on Thursday, barrister Darragh Connell, representing trustees, told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement required Price to make 36 monthly payments of £12,500 as well as a lump sum, but she had failed to pay those amounts.

The four companies listed as providing her income included OnlyFans and celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said they were "obligated to deduct 40% of the income due to be paid to Ms Price" each month for the next three years.

That 40% will now be paid to a bank account chosen by the trustees, she added.

The court heard OnlyFans - through its parent company Fenix International Ltd - did not dispute the order.

Judge Burton said Price is due to face questions about her finances in April.

In October last year, Price said she was "fed up" of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be "done with it all".

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Price discussed her bankruptcy and said she had recently been to court "more times than I've had hot dinners" and would "genuinely" not care if she was jailed.

In March 2023, Price told Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show that people should not be "ashamed" of being declared bankrupt and she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

A previous hearing in September was held in private after the model said her "anxiety levels have gone up" because people who were following the case online were recording and taking screenshots of proceedings.